16 states receive Large Bridge Project federal grants

Large Bridge Project grants have been awarded to 13 bridges in 16 states.

The Federal Highway Administration said it is investing more than $5 billion through these Large Bridge Project awards.

“For too long, America let bridges fall into disrepair, which left people less safe, disrupted our supply chains and cost people time and money,” U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg said in a statement. “There are currently about 3,000 fewer bridges in poor condition than when our administration began, and today, we are proud to announce funding to repair or replace 13 of America’s largest and economically significant bridges.”

The Large Bridge Project grants will focus on the reconstruction, repair and restoration of these 13 bridges that serve as critical corridors for freight travel and support the economy, FHWA said.

Large Bridge Project grants awarded:

Interstate 5 connecting Portland, Ore., and Vancouver, Wash.

Sagamore Bridge in Cape Cod, Mass.

Interstate 10 Mobile River Bridge and Bayway Multimodal Project in Mobile, Ala.

Interstate 83 South Bridge in Harrisburg, Pa.

America’s River Cross in Memphis, Tenn., and West Memphis, Ark.

Interstate 95 (15 bridges) in Providence, R.I.

Cape Fear Memorial Bridge in Wilmington, N.C.

Roosevelt Memorial Bridge in Byran and Marshall counties, Okla.

11 Venetian Causeway bridges in Miami-Dade County, Fla.

Market Street Bridge in East Steubenville, W.Va., and Steubenville, Ohio

Nogal Canyon Bridge in Socorro County, N.M.

18th Street Bridge in Kansas City, Kan.

“We are reinvesting in our infrastructure and ensuring vital connections for Americans who need to get to a job, a class or a doctor,” Federal Highway Administrator Shailen Bhatt said. “These grants are helping to advance critical bridge projects across the nation that will improve overall quality of life and ensure this country’s infrastructure works for everyone.”

FHWA said Large Bridge Project grants area available for bridges with total eligible project costs over $100 million. The minimum grant award is $50 million, and the maximum is 50% of total eligible project costs.

Priority is given to projects ready for construction, with program funding going to projects requiring pre-construction work or that will benefit from multi-year grants.

Learn more about Large Bridge Project grants on the FHWA website.

