15-state enforcement blitz nets over 230 arrests

A recent federal enforcement effort targeting unqualified and illegal drivers resulted in more than 230 arrests, including roughly 40 individuals with commercial driver’s licenses.

On Monday, Nov. 2, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin announced the results of Operation Guardian – a three-day operation that spanned 15 states. Officials said the targeted operation focused on “illegal aliens with unauthorized CDLs and other public safety threats in the trucking industry.”

The 72-hour enforcement operation was part of a collaboration between U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and state and local partners, and was held from Oct. 26 through Oct. 28. During a press conference on Monday, Secretary Mullin announced that the operation netted over 230 arrests of illegal aliens, including over 40 individuals with commercial driver’s licenses.

“Operation Guardian proves how federal and local law enforcement can work together to get threats like these off of our roadways and protect the homeland,” Mullin told reporters. “Since day one, President Trump promised to Make American Roads Safe Again, and he continues to deliver for the American people. Our roads are safer with these illegal aliens no longer behind the wheels of semi-trucks.”

OPERATION GUARDIAN In a 72-hour, 15-state operation targeting illegal aliens with unauthorized CDLs and other public safety threats in the trucking industry, we arrested over 230 illegal aliens—including over 40 CDL holders who have been removed from our roads. Too many American lives have been lost because sanctuary states have issued CDLs to tens of thousands of illegal aliens who are unqualified, poorly vetted, do not speak English, and have known criminal histories. Under the leadership of @POTUS Trump and @SecMullinDHS, @ICEgov is committed to eliminating CDL fraud and making American roads SAFE AGAIN. — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) November 2, 2026

The states that participated in Operation Guardian were Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Iowa, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Oklahoma, South Dakota, Tennessee and Texas.

Operation Guardian is the latest enforcement action by federal and state agencies targeting unqualified and unsafe individuals with commercial driver’s licenses.

This past week, officials in Arkansas conducted another round of Operation Highway Shield. The 48-hour operation, conducted Oct. 27-29, identified a total of 330 unqualified or unauthorized drivers. Of those, 183 drivers were disqualified for English-language proficiency violations, with 74 immigration violations leading to further enforcement.

The first wave of Operation Highway Shield was conducted in March in Florida, resulting in 176 drivers being taken out of service. Of those drivers, 54 were removed for “language deficiencies.”

In August, the second wave of the operation expanded to a multi-state effort, taking place in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa and Ohio. During that operation, a total of 766 drivers and vehicles were placed out of service, with 36 violations issued for failing English-language proficiency tests.

In September, “Operation Saturday Night Fever” – conducted by FMCSA, the DHS and multiple state agencies – placed 78 drivers and 25 vehicles out of service. LL