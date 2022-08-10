143-mile detour on Route 6/15 in Maine

The Maine Department of Transportation has closed a section of Route 6/15 in Jackman after two days of heavy rainfall led to a culvert failure.

The upstream shoulder and half of the travel lane have been washed out.



MaineDOT is setting up a detour that involves taking Route 201 to Bingham and Route 16 in Abbot. The total detour length is 143 miles.

This section of Route 6/15 in Jackman serves nearly 800 vehicles on an average day. A large percentage of this traffic is trucks.

The culvert that failed is a corrugated metal pipe that is 54 inches wide and 80 feet long. Once the water recedes, MaineDOT will assess the condition of the existing pipe and plan the next steps to restore traffic to the road.

Updated traffic information can be found here.


