143-mile detour on Route 6/15 in Maine

August 10, 2022

Land Line Staff

|

The Maine Department of Transportation has closed a section of Route 6/15 in Jackman after two days of heavy rainfall led to a culvert failure.

The upstream shoulder and half of the travel lane have been washed out.


MaineDOT is setting up a detour that involves taking Route 201 to Bingham and Route 16 in Abbot. The total detour length is 143 miles.

This section of Route 6/15 in Jackman serves nearly 800 vehicles on an average day. A large percentage of this traffic is trucks.

The culvert that failed is a corrugated metal pipe that is 54 inches wide and 80 feet long. Once the water recedes, MaineDOT will assess the condition of the existing pipe and plan the next steps to restore traffic to the road.

Updated traffic information can be found here. LL

Truckstop.com

Related News

fuel tax holiday

Maine

Fuel tax holidays and IFTA: clearing up the confusion

Clearing up the confusion about fuel tax holidays and IFTA. Plus, details on the Guaranteeing Overtime for Truckers, or GOT Truckers Act.

By Scott Thompson | April 18

Zero-emission electric truck graphic by Dreampicture

News

Zero-emission truck funding available for California truckers

Truckers in California looking to replace their truck with a zero-emission truck may have an opportunity to do so.

By Tyson Fisher | August 10

Electric bike rental thru doors of bus in Los Angeles, California, 2021. Image by Vesperstock

News

California nears extension of rule intended to aid transportation projects

The California Assembly has approved extending a transportation rule that is intended to help get people off the state’s roadways.

By Keith Goble | August 10

Truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is acquitted of charges related to the death of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire.

News

Trucker acquitted in 2019 New Hampshire motorcycle crash

Truck driver Volodymyr Zhukovskyy is acquitted of charges related to the death of seven motorcyclists in a 2019 crash in New Hampshire.

By Land Line Staff | August 10