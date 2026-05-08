ATHS truck show coming to Route 66

This summer, the American Truck Historical Society is going to get its kicks on Route 66.

The ATHS National Convention will be June 2-6 at the Ozark Empire Fairgrounds in Springfield, Mo. Go to ATHS.org to register for the show.

“This year’s location carries special significance as this year Route 66 celebrates 100 years,” ATHS wrote in a news release. “As a historic hub along Route 66, Springfield provides the perfect backdrop for a gathering that honors the legacy and evolution of trucking in the United States.”

The famous Route 66 was established on Nov. 11, 1926. The highway runs from Chicago through Missouri, Kansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico and Arizona before ending in Santa Monica, Calif., and covers about 2,500 miles.

Springfield, Mo., serves as one of the featured stops along Route 66. Some of the main attractions in Springfield include the Route 66 Car Museum, the Gillioz Theatre, the Route 66 Springfield Visitor Center and classic diners. There are also plenty of photo opportunities with the “World’s Largest Fork,” the Hubcaps on Route 66 Sculpture and the Birthplace of Route 66 sign and murals.

While the museum features classic cars, the ATHS truck show will offer an impressive display of hundreds of trucks, ranging from meticulously restored classics to rare working rigs.

In addition to all the eye candy on site, the convention offers a full schedule of activities, including hands-on demonstrations, vendor exhibits and memorabilia. There will also be an evening light show.

“The convention provides a welcoming space for all trucking enthusiasts to reconnect with old friends, make new ones and share the passion for trucking history during the show and at special events throughout the week,” ATHS wrote.

At the show, ATHS will be hosting a raffle for a chance to win two NASCAR VIP tickets to the September race at Kansas Speedway.

“Whether you’re a lifelong trucking enthusiast or simply looking for a unique summer experience, the 2026 National Convention and Truck Show promises a week of history, horsepower and unforgettable memories,” ATHS wrote.

Show details

On-site registration will be available beginning at 10 a.m. on June 2. Spectator gate daily passes are $15 for ATHS members and $20 for non-members. Children ages 12 and under will be admitted for free.

More details about the schedule of events and how to register are available at ATHS.org.

The 2025 ATHS National Convention was in Madison, Wis.

The American Truck Historical Society was formed in 1971 to preserve the history of trucks, the trucking industry and its pioneers. ATHS has about 15,000 members and 90 chapters spanning 23 countries and all 50 states. The Zoe James Memorial Library hosts a collection of over 500,000 digitized and original photographs and documents; 35,000 pieces of sales literature; more than 45,000 books and periodicals; and an extensive collection of scale-model trucks. The American Trucking and Industry Leader Hall of Fame, ATHS Visitor Center and Library are housed in the home office in Kansas City, Mo. LL

This article was featured in the May issue of Land Line Magazine. Click here to find more Land Line Magazine articles.