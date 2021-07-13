100-year milestone celebrated during Walcott Truckers Jamboree
July 13, 2021
•Land Line Staff
It was a celebration of trucking as the Walcott Truckers Jamboree coincided with Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 100th birthday party for its 1921 International on July 9.
“The 1921 International Harvester 101 model was only made for a few years; 1921-23,” said Dave Meier, Iowa 80 Trucking Museum curator. “This truck is believed to be the only one left out of the limited number produced. This is the largest model in International Harvester’s line of trucks.”
The Jamboree itself, held July 8-10 at the “world’s largest truckstop,” featured an antique truck display, over 175 exhibits, Trucker Olympics, a Super Truck Beauty Contest and a Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest. The event boasted an attendance of more than 44,000 attendees.
OOIDA’s tour trailer and skipper Marty Ellis, Mike Schermoly of OOIDA’s Marketing Department and Trevor Williams, OOIDA fuel card program coordinator, also were on hand for the festivities.
“The show was a great success even though it rained off and on,” Ellis said. “There was a good turnout. We were able to talk to a lot of our members that came through and met a lot of folks wanting to check out the trailer. It was great having Trevor there to answer all the questions on the fuel card. With the fuel prices the way they are, a lot of people are looking for options. There was a lot of nice looking iron out there from the real old to the real new.”
In saving the best for last news; one of the regulars in the truck show actually got married during the show but not at it, Ellis clarified. Congratulations to John Jaikes and Kim Grimm.
Results of Walcott Truckers Jamboree contests are below
Super Truck Beauty Contest
WT: Cabover
- First: Austin Jaeger, Worthington, Iowa– 1980 Peterbilt 352
- Second: OOIDA Life Member Randy Yearton, Monroe Center, Ill. – 1972 Terrybilt K100 – Studebaker
- Third: Matt Schleuger, Wesley, Iowa– 1993 Kenworth K100E – Not Daddy’s Money
WT: Company Truck – Bobtail
- First: OOIDA Member Dawson Taylor, Cameron, N.C. – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia – Roll of the Dice
- Second: Travis Marker, Palestine, Texas – 2019 Peterbilt 389 – Night Train
- Third: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa– 2021 Peterbilt 389
WT: Company Truck – Combination
- First: Eva Knelsen, Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada – 2021 Kenworth W900L & 2018 Wabash – Ken Worth Jr.
- Second: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nev. – 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2003 Manac
- Third: Zach Pletcher, Elkhart, Ind. – 2015 Peterbilt 389 & 2015 MAC – Simply Red
Rat Rod
- WINNER Danny Autullo, Monee, Ill. – 1948 Diamond T
WT: 2021-2018 Bobtail
- First: OOIDA Member Aaron Walters, Pipestone, MN – 2019 Peterbilt 389 – Blue Moon
- Second: OOIDA Member Brandon Graddick, Iowa City, Iowa– 2022 Peterbilt 389
- Third: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389
WT: 2010-2003 Bobtail
- First: Paul Saline, Rio, Ill. – 2009 Kenworth W900L – Satisfaction
- Second: James Weverka, Octavia, NE – 2005 Kenworth W900L – Hercules
- Third: Karen Jack, Eustis, NE – 2006 Peterbilt 379 Ext. Hood
WT: 2002-1997 Bobtail
- First: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude
- Second: OOIDA Member Tim Bauman, New Paris, Ind. – 1999 Freightliner Classic
- Third: OOIDA Member Blake Dannhaus & Leann Dannhaus, Dripping Springs, Texas – 2001 Peterbilt 379
WT: 1996 & Older Bobtail
- First: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa– 1985 Kenworth K100
- Second: Marvin Hughes, New Boston, Ill. – 1994 Peterbilt 379 – Drawer Dropper
- Third: OOIDA Life Member Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Ind. – 1982 Kenworth W900A
WT: 2021-2016 Combination
- First: TJ & Scott Hansen, New Denmark, New Brunswick, Canada – 2021 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Utility – Optimus Prime
- Second: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa– 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Wilson
- Third: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac
WT: 2015-2007 Combination
- First: Michael & OOIDA Spouse Member Jackie Wallace, Ashville, Ala. – 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane Semper Fi
- Second: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis. – 2014 Kenworth T660 & 2009 Great Dane – Jordy
- Third: OOIDA Member Timothy Olden, N. Chesterfield, Va., 2012 Peterbilt 386 & 2018 Great Dane – Red Rocket
WT: 2006 & older Combination
- First: OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road
- Second: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark. – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose
- Third: OOIDA Senior Member Gary Jones Jr, Lawson, Mo. – 1999 Peterbilt 379 & 2019 Globe – Excessive Behavior II
Show Class
- First: Don Wood, Denmark, WI – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance
- Second: OOIDA Life Member Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa– 1993 Peterbilt 379 – One of a Kind
- Third: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa– 2020 Peterbilt 389 – Mostly for the Money
Custom Paint – Bobtail
- First: Ron Deardurff, Wyoming, Mich. – 1979 Kenworth W900
- Second: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa– 2020 Peterbilt 389 – Mostly for the Money
- Third: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa– 1985 Kenworth K100
Custom Paint – TT Combination
- First: Dave Schroyer, Celina, Ohio – 2013 Peterbilt 389 & 2013 Landoll
- Second: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac
- Third: Gary Jones Jr., Lawson, Mo. – 1999 Peterbilt 379 & 2020 XL Specialized – Excessive Behavior II
Custom Graphics – Bobtail
- First: Paul Saline, Rio, Ill. – 2009 Kenworth W900L – Satisfaction
- Second: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude
- Third: OOIDA Member Dawson Taylor, Cameron, N.C. – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia – Roll of the Dice
Custom Graphics – TT Combination
- First: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nev. – 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2003 Manac
- Second: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark. – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose
- Third: Michael VanNess, Georgetown, Ill. – 2018 Peterbilt 567 & 2021 Walker – Nancy Mae
Polish & Detail – Bobtail
- First: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude
- Second: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389
- Third: OOIDA Life Member Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa– 1993 Peterbilt 379 – One of a Kind
Polish & Detail – TT Combination
- First: Don Wood, Denmark, WI – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance
- Second: OOIDA Life Member Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa– 2018 Peterbilt 389 & 2017 Reitnouer – Dirty Business
- Third: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac
Interior – OEM Sleeper – Bobtail
- First: OOIDA Member Dawson Taylor, Cameron, N.C. – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia – Roll of the Dice
- Second: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude
- Third: Paul Saline, Rio, Ill. – 2009 Kenworth W900L – Satisfaction
Interior – OEM Sleeper – Combination
- First: OOIDA Member Terry Aslinger & Kasey Aslinger, Marquand, Mo. – 1996 Peterbilt 379 & 2020 Sun Country – Zippy
- Second: Rob Hallahan, LaCrosse, Wis. – 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Great Dane – Jokes On You
- Third: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa– 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Wilson
Interior – OEM Conversion Sleeper
- First: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac
- Second: OOIDA Life Member Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa– 2018 Peterbilt 389 & 2017 Reitnouer – Dirty Business
- Third: Don Wood, Denmark, Wis. – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance
Interior – Custom Sleeper
- First: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, AR – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose
- Second: Michael & OOIDA Spouse Member Jackie Wallace, Ashville, AL – 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane Semper Fi
- Third: OOIDA Life Member Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Ind. – 1982 Kenworth W900A
Lights at Night – Bobtail – Road Legal
- First: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389
- Second: Shaun Miller, Palm Bay, Fla. – 2022 Peterbilt 389
- Third: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa– 2021 Peterbilt 389
Lights at Night – Bobtail – Show Only
- WINNER – OOIDA Member Aaron Walters, Pipestone, Minn. – 2019 Peterbilt 389 – Blue Moon
Lights at Night – TT Combination – Road Legal
- First: Darren Nolt, Ephrata, Pa. – 1984 Peterbilt 359 & 2018 Great Dane – Rooster Cruiser
- Second: Kendall Nolt, Ephrata, Pa. – 1987 Peterbilt 359 &2020 Great Dane
- Third: Dennis Durand, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – 2017 Kenworth W900 & 2016 Tremcar
Lights at Night – TT Combination – Show Only
- First: Don Wood, Denmark, Wis. – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance
- Second: OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road
- Third: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark. – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose
Lights at Night – Specialty
- WINNER Danny Autullo, Monee, Ill. – 1993 Peterbilt Ratrod – Lawless
Best Overall Theme
- WINNER OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road
Trucker’s Choice
- WINNER OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road
Trucker Pet Contest
Best Trick
- WINNER – Thunder – owner: Karen Heeter, Kingston, Ill.
Best Dressed
- First: Casey Aaron – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis.
- Second: Karhma – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis.
- Third: Bandit – owner: Michael Van Ness, Georgetown, Ill.
Owner Look-A-Like
- First: Wrangler – owner: Eric Goswick, Columbus, Neb.
- Second: Casey Aaron – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis.
- Third: Karhma – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis. LL