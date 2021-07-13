100-year milestone celebrated during Walcott Truckers Jamboree

It was a celebration of trucking as the Walcott Truckers Jamboree coincided with Iowa 80 Trucking Museum’s 100th birthday party for its 1921 International on July 9.

“The 1921 International Harvester 101 model was only made for a few years; 1921-23,” said Dave Meier, Iowa 80 Trucking Museum curator. “This truck is believed to be the only one left out of the limited number produced. This is the largest model in International Harvester’s line of trucks.”

The Jamboree itself, held July 8-10 at the “world’s largest truckstop,” featured an antique truck display, over 175 exhibits, Trucker Olympics, a Super Truck Beauty Contest and a Trucker’s Best Friend Pet Contest. The event boasted an attendance of more than 44,000 attendees.

OOIDA’s tour trailer and skipper Marty Ellis, Mike Schermoly of OOIDA’s Marketing Department and Trevor Williams, OOIDA fuel card program coordinator, also were on hand for the festivities.

“The show was a great success even though it rained off and on,” Ellis said. “There was a good turnout. We were able to talk to a lot of our members that came through and met a lot of folks wanting to check out the trailer. It was great having Trevor there to answer all the questions on the fuel card. With the fuel prices the way they are, a lot of people are looking for options. There was a lot of nice looking iron out there from the real old to the real new.”

In saving the best for last news; one of the regulars in the truck show actually got married during the show but not at it, Ellis clarified. Congratulations to John Jaikes and Kim Grimm.

Results of Walcott Truckers Jamboree contests are below

Super Truck Beauty Contest

WT: Cabover

First: Austin Jaeger, Worthington, Iowa– 1980 Peterbilt 352

Second: OOIDA Life Member Randy Yearton, Monroe Center, Ill. – 1972 Terrybilt K100 – Studebaker

Third: Matt Schleuger, Wesley, Iowa– 1993 Kenworth K100E – Not Daddy’s Money

WT: Company Truck – Bobtail

First: OOIDA Member Dawson Taylor, Cameron, N.C. – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia – Roll of the Dice

Second: Travis Marker, Palestine, Texas – 2019 Peterbilt 389 – Night Train

Third: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa– 2021 Peterbilt 389

WT: Company Truck – Combination

First: Eva Knelsen, Ingersoll, Ontario, Canada – 2021 Kenworth W900L & 2018 Wabash – Ken Worth Jr.

Second: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nev. – 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2003 Manac

Third: Zach Pletcher, Elkhart, Ind. – 2015 Peterbilt 389 & 2015 MAC – Simply Red

Rat Rod

WINNER Danny Autullo, Monee, Ill. – 1948 Diamond T

WT: 2021-2018 Bobtail

First: OOIDA Member Aaron Walters, Pipestone, MN – 2019 Peterbilt 389 – Blue Moon

Second: OOIDA Member Brandon Graddick, Iowa City, Iowa– 2022 Peterbilt 389

Third: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389

WT: 2010-2003 Bobtail

First: Paul Saline, Rio, Ill. – 2009 Kenworth W900L – Satisfaction

Second: James Weverka, Octavia, NE – 2005 Kenworth W900L – Hercules

Third: Karen Jack, Eustis, NE – 2006 Peterbilt 379 Ext. Hood

WT: 2002-1997 Bobtail

First: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude

Second: OOIDA Member Tim Bauman, New Paris, Ind. – 1999 Freightliner Classic

Third: OOIDA Member Blake Dannhaus & Leann Dannhaus, Dripping Springs, Texas – 2001 Peterbilt 379

WT: 1996 & Older Bobtail

First: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa– 1985 Kenworth K100

Second: Marvin Hughes, New Boston, Ill. – 1994 Peterbilt 379 – Drawer Dropper

Third: OOIDA Life Member Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Ind. – 1982 Kenworth W900A

WT: 2021-2016 Combination

First: TJ & Scott Hansen, New Denmark, New Brunswick, Canada – 2021 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Utility – Optimus Prime

Second: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa– 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Wilson

Third: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac

WT: 2015-2007 Combination

First: Michael & OOIDA Spouse Member Jackie Wallace, Ashville, Ala. – 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane Semper Fi

Second: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis. – 2014 Kenworth T660 & 2009 Great Dane – Jordy

Third: OOIDA Member Timothy Olden, N. Chesterfield, Va., 2012 Peterbilt 386 & 2018 Great Dane – Red Rocket

WT: 2006 & older Combination

First: OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road

Second: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark. – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose

Third: OOIDA Senior Member Gary Jones Jr, Lawson, Mo. – 1999 Peterbilt 379 & 2019 Globe – Excessive Behavior II

Show Class

First: Don Wood, Denmark, WI – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance

Second: OOIDA Life Member Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa– 1993 Peterbilt 379 – One of a Kind

Third: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa– 2020 Peterbilt 389 – Mostly for the Money

Custom Paint – Bobtail

First: Ron Deardurff, Wyoming, Mich. – 1979 Kenworth W900

Second: Brett Wright, Sigourney, Iowa– 2020 Peterbilt 389 – Mostly for the Money

Third: JR Schleuger, Britt, Iowa– 1985 Kenworth K100

Custom Paint – TT Combination

First: Dave Schroyer, Celina, Ohio – 2013 Peterbilt 389 & 2013 Landoll

Second: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac

Third: Gary Jones Jr., Lawson, Mo. – 1999 Peterbilt 379 & 2020 XL Specialized – Excessive Behavior II

Custom Graphics – Bobtail

First: Paul Saline, Rio, Ill. – 2009 Kenworth W900L – Satisfaction

Second: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude

Third: OOIDA Member Dawson Taylor, Cameron, N.C. – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia – Roll of the Dice

Custom Graphics – TT Combination

First: Rex Neely, Pahrump, Nev. – 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2003 Manac

Second: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark. – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose

Third: Michael VanNess, Georgetown, Ill. – 2018 Peterbilt 567 & 2021 Walker – Nancy Mae

Polish & Detail – Bobtail

First: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude

Second: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389

Third: OOIDA Life Member Ron Brubaker, Sigourney, Iowa– 1993 Peterbilt 379 – One of a Kind

Polish & Detail – TT Combination

First: Don Wood, Denmark, WI – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance

Second: OOIDA Life Member Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa– 2018 Peterbilt 389 & 2017 Reitnouer – Dirty Business

Third: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac

Interior – OEM Sleeper – Bobtail

First: OOIDA Member Dawson Taylor, Cameron, N.C. – 2020 Freightliner Cascadia – Roll of the Dice

Second: OOIDA Senior Member Shawn Swanson, Prophetstown, Ill. – 2002 Kenworth W900B – Pure Attitude

Third: Paul Saline, Rio, Ill. – 2009 Kenworth W900L – Satisfaction

Interior – OEM Sleeper – Combination

First: OOIDA Member Terry Aslinger & Kasey Aslinger, Marquand, Mo. – 1996 Peterbilt 379 & 2020 Sun Country – Zippy

Second: Rob Hallahan, LaCrosse, Wis. – 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Great Dane – Jokes On You

Third: Dylan McCrabb, Williamsburg, Iowa– 2022 Peterbilt 389 & 2022 Wilson

Interior – OEM Conversion Sleeper

First: Andy Schwarz, Davenport, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389 & 2021 Mac

Second: OOIDA Life Member Jay Hawthorne, Grand Mound, Iowa– 2018 Peterbilt 389 & 2017 Reitnouer – Dirty Business

Third: Don Wood, Denmark, Wis. – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance

Interior – Custom Sleeper

First: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, AR – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose

Second: Michael & OOIDA Spouse Member Jackie Wallace, Ashville, AL – 2007 Freightliner Coronado & 2014 Great Dane Semper Fi

Third: OOIDA Life Member Lavern Cross, Middlebury, Ind. – 1982 Kenworth W900A

Lights at Night – Bobtail – Road Legal

First: Keaton Giza, Creston, Iowa– 2019 Peterbilt 389

Second: Shaun Miller, Palm Bay, Fla. – 2022 Peterbilt 389

Third: Daniel Huffman, Kalona, Iowa– 2021 Peterbilt 389

Lights at Night – Bobtail – Show Only

WINNER – OOIDA Member Aaron Walters, Pipestone, Minn. – 2019 Peterbilt 389 – Blue Moon

Lights at Night – TT Combination – Road Legal

First: Darren Nolt, Ephrata, Pa. – 1984 Peterbilt 359 & 2018 Great Dane – Rooster Cruiser

Second: Kendall Nolt, Ephrata, Pa. – 1987 Peterbilt 359 &2020 Great Dane

Third: Dennis Durand, Winnipeg, Manitoba, Canada – 2017 Kenworth W900 & 2016 Tremcar

Lights at Night – TT Combination – Show Only

First: Don Wood, Denmark, Wis. – 2003 Peterbilt 379 & 2021 Mac – High Maintenance

Second: OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road

Third: OOIDA Members Daniel & Phyllis Snow, Harrison, Ark. – 1996 Freightliner Classic XL & 2019 Utility – The Goose

Lights at Night – Specialty

WINNER Danny Autullo, Monee, Ill. – 1993 Peterbilt Ratrod – Lawless

Best Overall Theme

WINNER OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road

Trucker’s Choice

WINNER OOIDA Member Marcel Pontbriand, Pahrump, Nev. – 1989 Peterbilt 379 & 2015 Great Dane – Cowboy of the Road

Trucker Pet Contest

Best Trick

WINNER – Thunder – owner: Karen Heeter, Kingston, Ill.

Best Dressed

First: Casey Aaron – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis.

Second: Karhma – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis.

Third: Bandit – owner: Michael Van Ness, Georgetown, Ill.

Owner Look-A-Like

First: Wrangler – owner: Eric Goswick, Columbus, Neb.

Second: Casey Aaron – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis.

Third: Karhma – owner: OOIDA Life Member Mary Peterson Norton, Knapp, Wis. LL

Next year’s Walcott Truckers Jamboree is planned for July 14-16.